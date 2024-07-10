Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2024 7:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2024 7:11 AM GMT

    പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് റീ​സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ പ്ലാ​ൻ​റി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    സ​മൈ​ൽ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് റീ​സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ പ്ലാ​ൻ​റി​ലെ​ തീപി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്​​നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് റീ​സൈ​ക്ലി​ങ്​ പ്ലാ​ൻ​റി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സ​മൈ​ലി​ലെ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ നീ​ണ്ട പ​രി​​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ലാ​ണ്​ തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. വ​ലി​യ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ്​ ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

