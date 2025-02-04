Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 1:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 1:19 PM IST

    നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞുക​യ​റ്റം; ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Arrest
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്:​ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച​വ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂടി​യ​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കിവ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ‌.​ഒ‌.​പി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - penetration ; Asian native in arrest
