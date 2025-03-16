Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ഫ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 1:31 PM IST

    പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി.​സി.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    സ​ലാ​ല: പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ക​ൾ​ചറ​ൽ വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​​ൾ​പ്പ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​കെ.​സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ, ഡോ. ​അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, നാ​സ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങ​ത്തൂ​ർ, ഡോ. ​നി​ഷ്താ​ർ, സി​ജോ​യ് പേ​രാ​വൂ​ർ, തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ക​ബീ​ർ കെ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​സ്, ഡോ. ​ഷ​മീ​ർ ആ​ല​ത്ത്, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം​കു​ട്ടി, സ്നേ​ഹ,റി​ൻ​സി​ല തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:iftarOman Newssalalah
    News Summary - PCWF organized Iftar in Salalah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X