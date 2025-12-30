Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 11:13 AM IST

    പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ്‌ കു​ടും​ബസം​ഗ​മം

    പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ്‌ കു​ടും​ബസം​ഗ​മം
    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ്‌ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    സ​ലാ​ല: പി.​സി.​എ​ഫ്‌ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ട്ട്‌ ഓ​ഫ്‌ സ്പൈ​സ​സ്‌ റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മം ഒ​മാ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ റ​സാ​ഖ്‌ ചാ​ലി​ശ്ശേ​രി ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം വേ​ളം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പ​ള്ളി, റി​യാ​സ് കൊ​ല്ലം വാ​പ്പു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, യൂ​സു​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
