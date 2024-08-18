Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 7:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 7:05 AM GMT

    പാ​യ​സവി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി

    independence day 2024
    78ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ പാ​ര്‍ക്ക് ജി.​ടി.​ഒ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം

    മ​ത്ര: 78ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മ​ത്ര ബ​ല​ദി​യ പാ​ര്‍ക്ക് ജി.​ടി.​ഒ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഹോ​ള്‍സൈ​ല്‍ സൂ​ഖി​ലെ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​ണ് പാ​യ​സ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. കോ​യ, ഫൈ​സ​ല്‍ ഹാ​പ്പി​ലാ​ന്‍റ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് എ​ട​ക്കാ​ട്, ഷ​ഹീ​ര്‍, സാ​ബി​ര്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Payasam distributed
