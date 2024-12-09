Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    9 Dec 2024 8:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    9 Dec 2024 8:12 AM GMT

    രോ​ഗി​യെ എ​യ​ര്‍ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു

    രോ​ഗി​യെ എ​യ​ര്‍ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു
    ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ല്‍ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി റോ​യ​ല്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ല്‍ എ​യ​ര്‍ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഖ​സ​ബ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര ചി​കി​ത്സ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Oman News patient Airlifted
    patient was airlifted
