Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 10:16 PM IST
    ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ പത്തനംതിട്ടം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. തിരുവല്ല കിഴക്കമുത്തൂരലെ വിജേഷ് (37) ആണ് മവേലയിലെ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ മരിച്ചത്.

    ഭാര്യ: സുജി. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുവേണ്ട നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരികയാണെന്ന് പത്തനംതിട്ട പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ‘ഒപ്പം’ സംഘടന ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:pathanamthitta nativediesOman
    News Summary - Pathanamthitta native dies in Oman while undergoing treatment
