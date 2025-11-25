Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    25 Nov 2025 1:32 PM IST
    25 Nov 2025 1:32 PM IST

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ. രൂ​പവത്കരി​ച്ചു

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ. രൂ​പവത്കരി​ച്ചു
    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ഒ​ത്തു ചേ​ര​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ത്തു ചേ​ര​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.മ്യൂ​സി​ക്‌ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ത്ത​നം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ രൂ​പവത്കരി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യാ​യി ഡോ. ​മാ​ത്യൂ​സി​നെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌: സു​നു ജോ​ൺ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ: ഡി​മ്പി​ൾ മാ​ത്യു, അ​നു അ​ജു, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ: അ​ൻ​സാ​രി ത​ട​ത്തി​ൽ. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്‌ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ജ​നു​വ​രി 26 ന് ​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​താ​യി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. റെ​ജി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്‌ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

