Posted Ondate_range 24 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT
ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനം: 77 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Past violations: 77 motorcycles seized
മസ്കത്ത്: ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് 77 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകൾ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി. ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് നിസ്വ സ്പെഷൽ ടാസ്ക് പൊലീസ് യൂനിറ്റുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്.
33പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്തു. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചുവര;കയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
