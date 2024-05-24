Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    24 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    24 May 2024 8:18 AM GMT

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: 77 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: 77 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ 77 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ൾ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് നി​സ്​​വ സ്‌​പെ​ഷ​ൽ ടാ​സ്‌​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    33പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ര;​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Traffic Violations
    News Summary - Past violations: 77 motorcycles seized
