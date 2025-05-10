Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2025 2:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2025 2:53 PM IST
മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിൽ പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവനം തടസപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Passport services at the Indian Embassy in Muscat will be disrupted
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കകത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിൽനിന്നുള്ള പാസ്പോർട്ട് സേവനങ്ങൾ ഞായറാഴ്ച തടസപ്പെടും. സിസ്റ്റം അപ്ഗ്രേഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിലാണ് തടസ്സം നേരിടുന്നതെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. പാസ്പോർട്ടും അനുബന്ധ സേവനങ്ങൾ, അടിയന്തര സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ, പൊലീസ് ക്ലിയറന്സ് എന്നിവയാണ് താൽകാലികമായി നിര്ത്തിവെച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 7.30 മുതൽ വൈകുന്നേരം 07.30 വരെ (ഒമാൻ സമയം) സേവനങ്ങള് ലഭിക്കില്ല. എന്നാല്, ബി.എല്.എസ് സെന്ററിലെ കോണ്സുലാര്, വിസ സേവനങ്ങള്ക്ക് തടസമുണ്ടാകില്ലെന്നും മസ്കത്ത് ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസി പ്രസ്താവനയില് അറിയിച്ചു.
