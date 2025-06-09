Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 4:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2025 4:30 PM IST
ആദ്യകാല ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
മത്ര: ആദ്യകാല ഒമാൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. തലശ്ശേരി ധർമ്മടം റാബിയ മനസിലിൽ കരിപ്പായി ഖാലിദ് (60) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ദീർഘ കാലം മസ്കത്ത് മത്ര സൂഖിലെ വ്യാപാരിയായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: സൻഫീർ, സനീജ്, സഹൽ സഫ്രിന. മരുമക്കൾ: റയീസ്, റമീസ, സൽവ
