Madhyamam
    18 July 2025 1:42 PM IST
    18 July 2025 1:42 PM IST

    ഉന്നത വിജയികളുടെ രക്ഷിതാക്കളെ ആദരിച്ചു

    ഉ​ന്ന​ത​വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ​ഞ്ച ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​സി, പ്ല​സ് ടു, ​മ​ദ്റ​സ പൊ​തു പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് റേ​ഞ്ച് ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ൽ മു​അ​ല്ലി​മീ​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ യു.​കെ ഇ​മ്പി​ച്ചി അ​ലി മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ ന​വാ​സ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ക​മ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കാ​ട്ടു​മു​ണ്ട മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

