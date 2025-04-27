Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2025 9:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2025 9:43 AM IST
News Summary - Pakistani national arrested with over eight kilos of drugs
മസ്കത്ത്: എട്ട് കിലോയിലധികം മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിൽനിന്ന് പാകിസ്താൻ പൗരനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടി. എട്ട് കിലോയിലധികം വരുന്ന ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത്, മോർഫിൻ, ഹാഷിഷ്, 16,500 സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവ ഇയാളിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിന പൊലീസിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള ആന്റി നാർക്കോട്ടിക് ആൻഡ് സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് സബ്സ്റ്റൻസസ് വിഭാഗമാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
