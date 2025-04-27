Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    27 April 2025 9:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    27 April 2025 9:43 AM IST

    എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​ക് പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​ക് പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം വ​രു​ന്ന ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, മോ​ർ​ഫി​ൻ, ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ്, 16,500 സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സ​ിന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ന്‍റി നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്‌​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDrug SmugglingPakistan Nationals
    News Summary - Pakistani national arrested with over eight kilos of drugs
