Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    2 Jun 2025 11:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Jun 2025 11:47 AM IST

    90 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​ക് പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    90 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​ക് പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ പാ​ക് പൗ​ര​ൻ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: 90 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, മ​രി​ജു​വാ​ന, ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ്, ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ക്ക​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

