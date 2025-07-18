Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2025 1:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2025 1:39 PM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    drugs
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: വ​ന്‍തോ​തി​ല്‍ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ബൗ​ശ​ര്‍ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് പാ​കി​സ്താ​ന്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ല്‍ മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ്, മ​രു​ജ്വാ​ന, സൈ​കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ള്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഇ​യാ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DrugsGulf NewsOman Newspakistani citizenarrested
    News Summary - Pakistani citizen arrested with drugs
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X