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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമസ്‌കത്ത്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2026 3:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2026 3:22 PM IST

    മസ്‌കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4,900ലധികം മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ പിടികൂടി

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    മസ്‌കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4,900ലധികം മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ പിടികൂടി
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: മസ്‌കത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4,900ലധികം സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് ഗുളികകൾ ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ പിടികൂടി. യാത്രക്കാരുടെ ബാഗേജിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലാണ് ലഹരിമരുന്നുകൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പ്രതികളെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ എടുത്തു. നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

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    TAGS:airportDrug seizedOman Customsgulf news onam
    News Summary - Over 4,900 drug pills seized at Muscat Airport
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