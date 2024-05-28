Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightട​ർ​ബോ ഫാ​ൻ​സ് ഷോ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 9:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 9:32 AM GMT

    ട​ർ​ബോ ഫാ​ൻ​സ് ഷോ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ട​ർ​ബോ ഫാ​ൻ​സ് ഷോ ​സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​മ്മൂ​ട്ടി ഫാ​ൻ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ട​ർ​ബോ വി​ജ​യാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: മ​മ്മൂ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പു​തി​യ ചി​ത്ര​മാ​യ ട​ർ​ബോ​യു​ടെ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം സി​നി പോ​ളീ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. മ​മ്മൂ​ട്ടി ഫാ​ൻ​സാ​ണ് ഷോ ​ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    കേ​ക്ക് മുറിച്ച് ഫാ​ന്‍സ്‌ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക​ര്‍ ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ജ​യം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ജ​നീ​സ്, നി​യാ​സ്, ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Turbo
    News Summary - Organized Turbo Fan Show
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick