Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    മീ​റ്റ് അ​പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    kmcc
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത വി​ങ്

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മീ​റ്റ് അ​പ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് മീ​റ്റ് അ​പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഖൂ​ദ് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​ത്ത് സു​ഹ​റ വ​ഫി​യ്യ, ഷ​റീ​ന ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, ഡോ. ​ലി​ൻ​റ ആ​ബി​ദ്, സ​റീ​ന ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, ഷെ​യ്ഖ മു​നീ​ർ, സ​റീ​ന ഇ​ജാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്കി.

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ഗെ​യി​മു​ക​ളും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​വും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman News
