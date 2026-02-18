Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightത​ഖ്ദീ​മെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 11:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 11:49 AM IST

    ത​ഖ്ദീ​മെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ത​ഖ്ദീ​മെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ത​ഖ്ദീ​മെ

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സം​ഗ​മം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഐ.​സി.​എ​സ് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ ത​ഖ്ദീ​മെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സം​ഗ​മം റൂ​വി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​ശു​ദ്ധ റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ന്റെ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല വ​ഹ​ബി വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. യൂ​നു​സ് വ​ഹ​ബി വ​ല​കെ​ട്ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ക​രീം, അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് പ​ള്ളി​യ​ത്ത്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ, ​അ​ബു​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ഫ​ലാ​ഹി, ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ നാ​ദാ​പു​രം, ആ​രി​ഫ് പ​ള്ളി​യ​ത്ത്, യ​അ്ക്കൂ​ബ് ചാ​ല​പ്പു​റം, ഷാ​ഫി മ​മ്പാ​ട്, റ​ശീ​ദ് ക​ല്ലാ​ച്ചി , മു​സ​ത​ഫ വി.​ടി.​കെ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ചെ​റു​മോ​ത്ത് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ramadanOman Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Organized by Taqdeem Ramadan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X