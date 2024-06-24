Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:09 AM GMT

    കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം; ജ​അ​ല​ൻ ബാ​നി ബു ​ അ​ലി​യി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റു​ ചെ​യ്തു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജ​അ​ല​ൻ ബാ​നി ബു ​അ​ലി​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​നാ​യ ആ​ളാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​തേ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്​ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തും. ഇ​രു​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ ത​ർ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrest
    News Summary - One person was arrested
