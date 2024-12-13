Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവടക്കൻ ശർഖിയയിൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 12:42 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 12:42 PM GMT

    വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയയിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് ഗരുതര പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയയിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് ഗരുതര പരിക്ക്
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർറേറ്റിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് സ്വദേശി പൗരന് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റു. ദിമ വത്തയീൻ പ്രദേശത്തെ മലയിൽ നിന്നാണ് വീണത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ സെർച്ച് ആൻഡ് റെസ്‌ക്യൂ ടീമുകൾ എത്തിയാണ് ഇയാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പരിശോധനയിൽ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമണൈന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിഅറിയിച്ചു. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തകരുമായി സഹകരിച്ച നാട്ട​ുകാർക്ക് സി.ഡി.എ.എ നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman newsAccident news
    News Summary - One person seriously injured after falling from a mountain in northern Sharqia
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick