വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയയിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് ഗരുതര പരിക്ക്

Posted Ondate_range 13 Dec 2024 12:42 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Dec 2024 12:42 PM GMT
വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയയിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് ഗരുതര പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - One person seriously injured after falling from a mountain in northern Sharqia
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർറേറ്റിൽ മലയിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് സ്വദേശി പൗരന് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റു. ദിമ വത്തയീൻ പ്രദേശത്തെ മലയിൽ നിന്നാണ് വീണത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ സെർച്ച് ആൻഡ് റെസ്ക്യൂ ടീമുകൾ എത്തിയാണ് ഇയാളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പരിശോധനയിൽ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമണൈന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റിഅറിയിച്ചു. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തകരുമായി സഹകരിച്ച നാട്ടുകാർക്ക് സി.ഡി.എ.എ നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചു.
