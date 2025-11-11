Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 11 Nov 2025 10:52 AM IST
    date_range 11 Nov 2025 10:52 AM IST

    മയക്ക​ുമരുന്നുമായി മത്രയിൽ ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    മയക്ക​ുമരുന്നുമായി മത്രയിൽ ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​ത്ര: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ൻ മ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ്, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. സ്വ​ന്തം ഉ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​മെ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കും ക​രു​തി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ ഇ​വ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​െ​ത​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ക്തെി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsNarcoticsarresrtMathrah
    News Summary - One person arrested in Matara with narcotics
