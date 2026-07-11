വാഹനത്തിൽ അഭ്യാസപ്രകടനം; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽ

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2026 8:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2026 8:59 AM IST
വാഹനത്തിൽ അഭ്യാസപ്രകടനം; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - One person arrested for performing a drill
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പ്രധാന വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രമായ സലാലയിൽ സ്വന്തം ജീവനും മറ്റ് വാഹനയാത്രക്കാർക്കും ഭീഷണിയാകുന്ന രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുകയും അപകടകരമായ അഭ്യാസപ്രകടനങ്ങൾ നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്ത ജി.സി.സി പൗരനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലിസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലിസ് കമാൻഡാണ് നിയമലംഘകനെ പിടികൂടിയത്. തുടർച്ചയായ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകൾ അവഗണിച്ച് പൊതുറോഡിൽ അശ്രദ്ധമായും അപകടകരമായും വാഹനമോടിച്ചതിനാണ് ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നടപടിയെടുത്തതെന്ന് പൊലിസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
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