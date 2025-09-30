Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 12:14 PM IST

    ‘ഒ​രു​മ’ ഓ​ണം-​ഈ​ദ്-​ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം

    ‘ഒ​രു​മ’ ഓ​ണം-​ഈ​ദ്-​ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം
    ‘ഒ​രു​മ’ ഓ​ണം-​ഈ​ദ്-​ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബൂ​അ​ലി: ബൂ​അ​ലി അ​ൽ അ​ഷ്‌​ക​ര​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘ഒ​രു​മ’ ഓ​ണം-​ഈ​ദ്-​ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ എ​ട്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം പി​ന്നി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ല​ഷ്ക​ര​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളും കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ഒ​രു​മ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഇ​ല്യാ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ, നി​യാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​ഭ​വ സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    News Summary - 'One' Onam-Eid-Christmas Friendship Gathering
