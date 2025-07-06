Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 July 2025 7:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 July 2025 7:01 PM IST
ഒമാൻ നിസ്വയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു; ഒമ്പത് പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - One killed, nine injured in road accident in Nizwa, Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: നിസ്വ വിലായത്തിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ഒമ്പത് പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരിൽ നാലുപേരുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്.
പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ നിസ്വ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചതായി ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഹെൽത്ത് സർവിസസ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണങ്ങളും മറ്റു വിവരങ്ങളും ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല.
