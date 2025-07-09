Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2025 9:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2025 9:46 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു; ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ര​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ളെ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​തെ​റി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:killedCar AccidentDriversarrested
    News Summary - One killed in car accident; driver arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X