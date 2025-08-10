ദോഫാറിൽ പർവ്വത പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Aug 2025 11:10 AM IST
10 Aug 2025 11:10 AM IST
ദോഫാറിൽ പർവ്വത പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - One injured after falling from mountain in Dhofar
സലാല: പർവത പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് വീണ് ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്ക്. ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ റഖ്യൂത്ത് വിലായത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവവസമാണ് സംഭവം. ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റിലെ അംഗങ്ങൾ എത്തി രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. അടിയന്തര വൈദ്യസഹായം നൽകിയ ശേഷം തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
