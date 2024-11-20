Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 6:51 AM GMT

    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി

    നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​സ്സാ​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ശേ​ഷം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

