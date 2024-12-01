Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:10 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 7:10 AM GMT

    ബൗ​ഷ​റി​ൽ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​ര​ശോ​ധ​ന

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗൂ​ബ്ര പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സം​ഭ​വം. മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ റെ​സ്ക്യൂ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:SeaOman NewsObituary News
    One dies after falling into sea at Bawsher
