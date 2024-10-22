Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 6:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 6:47 AM GMT

    30 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹാ​ഷി​ഷു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ്ര​ഗ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ല​ഹ​രി​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ വ​കു​പ്പ് 30 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ് ആ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ​റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman News
