    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST

    സീ​ബി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    സീ​ബി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഒ​രാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ഹെ​റോ​യി​ൻ, ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ​മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ്, വി​വി​ധ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക​യും വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ക​രു​തു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsOman Newsseebarrested
