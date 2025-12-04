Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 10:10 AM IST
സീബിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - One arrested with drugs in Seeb
മസ്കത്ത്: സീബിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ഹെറോയിൻ, കഞ്ചാവ്, ക്രിസ്റ്റൽമെത്ത്, ഹഷീഷ്, വിവിധ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവയാണ് പ്രതിയിൽനിന്ന് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. ഇയാൾ ഒരേസമയം മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഉപയോഗിക്കുകയും വിൽപന നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നതായി കരുതുന്നുവെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
പ്രതിക്കെതിരെയുള്ള നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുകയാണെന്നും ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
