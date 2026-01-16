Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 16 Jan 2026 12:34 PM IST
    സീബിൽ കടയിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ചു കയറി മർദനവും കവർച്ചയും; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽ

    വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിനയിലെ ലിവയിലും കവർച്ചക്കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിലായി
    മസ്കത്ത്: സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ കടയിൽ കയറി ജീവനക്കാനെ മർദിച്ച് പണം അപഹരിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ജനറൽ ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് ഓഫ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻസ് ആൻഡ് എൻക്വയറീസ് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലണ് പ്രതി പിടിയിലായത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സംഭവം. അതോടൊപ്പം, വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ലിവാ വിലായത്തിലെ പ്രവാസിയുടെ വസതിയിൽ നിന്ന് പണം, ബാങ്ക് കാർഡുകൾ, ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ മോഷ്ടിച്ചെന്ന കേസിൽ ഒരാളെയും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ഇരുകേസുകളിലും അന്വേഷണവും നിയമനടപടികളും പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

