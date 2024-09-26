Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 7:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 7:00 AM GMT

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    Sauhrdam Muscat
    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്

    സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഓ​ണം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ബ​ർ​ക്ക ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ​ത​രം ത​നി​മ​യാ​ർ​ന്ന നാ​ട​ൻ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ്‌ ക​മ്മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി വി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​ടി.​കെ. ഷ​മീ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​സ്സാ​ൻ അ​ൽ അ​റേ​ബ്യ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ് വാ​സു​ദേ​വ് സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം കോ​ർ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ വി​ദ്യ​ജ​യ​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsOnamSauhrdam Muscat
    News Summary - Onam with Sauhrdam Muscat
