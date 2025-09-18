Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ല്‍ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ല്‍ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. എം​ബ​സി അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ചെ​ണ്ട മേ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ര്‍ ജി ​വി ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സി​നെ​യും മ​റ്റു ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ​യും വ​ര​വേ​റ്റു. എം​ബ​സി ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ പൂ​ക്ക​ള​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് പ​ഞ്ച​വാ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. എം​ബ​സി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത രീ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ​ത്.സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഓ​ണസ​ദ്യ​യും എം​ബ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsonam celebrationsindian embassy
