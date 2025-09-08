Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 1:48 PM IST
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 1:48 PM IST

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ടി​ബ​റ്റ് എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്.​ആ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മു​സ​ന്ദം: ടി​ബ​റ്റ് എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്.​ആ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഒ.​ക്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​സി മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്രൊ​ജ​ക്ട് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ സി​യാ​ൻ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. പൂ​ക്ക​ളം, വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ത്തി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsOman Newsonam celebrationgulf news malayalam
