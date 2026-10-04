സെൻ്റ് സ്റ്റീഫൻസ് ഓർത്തോഡോക്സ് ഇടവക സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം

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സെൻ്റ് സ്റ്റീഫൻസ് ഓർത്തോഡോക്സ് ഇടവക സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷംtext_fields
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News Summary - Onam celebrations at St. Stephen's Orthodox Parish, Salalah
സലാല: സെൻ്റ് സ്റ്റീഫൻസ് ഓർത്തോഡോക്സ് ഇടവക സലാലയിൽ വിപുലമായ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ദാരീസിലെ ക്യസ്ത്യൻ സെൻ്ററിലെ പള്ളിയങ്കണത്തിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടി ഇടവക വികാരി റവ.ഫാദർ പി.ഒ. മത്തായി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ട്രസ്റ്റി സുനിൽ ബേബി, സെക്രട്ടറി ജോസഫ് വർഗീസ് എന്നിവരും സംബന്ധിച്ചു. പുലിക്കളിയും വടംവലിയും വിവിധ മത്സരങ്ങളും ഓണസദ്യയും നടന്നു. പരിപാടിയിൽ കുടുംബങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി പേർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു. കൺവീനർമാരായ സുനു ജോൺ, ഷിബു സാമുവൽ, ജോർജ് ഡാനിയൽ, ഷാജി, എലിസബത്ത് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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