Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sept 2025 9:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sept 2025 9:39 AM IST

    ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ്‌ ഫാ​മി​ലി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Listen to this Article

    സ​ലാ​ല: പ്ര​വാ​സി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്‌​മ​യാ​യ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ്‌ ഫാ​മി​ലി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ പ​ത്താ​മ​ത്‌ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​ത്തീ​നി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. പൂ​ക്ക​ളം, മാ​വേ​ലി എ​ഴു​ന്ന​ള്ള​ത്ത്‌, വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, വ​ടം​വ​ലി, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ജ​യ പ്ര​കാ​ശ്‌, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​ജി ലി​ൻ​സെ​ൻ, ബി​ജു​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman Newsonam celebrationssalalahgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Onam celebrations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X