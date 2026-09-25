ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓവർസീസ് കോൺഗ്രസ് സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓവർസീസ് കോൺഗ്രസ് സലാലയിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Indian Overseas Congress organizes Onam celebrated in Salalah
സലാല: ഒരുമയുടെ ഓണം ഐ.ഒ.സി ഓണം 2026 എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓവർസീസ് കോൺഗ്രസ് (ഐ.ഒ.സി സലാല) ഹംദാൻ പ്ലാസ ഹാളിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റ് കെ.എസ്.ബാലചന്ദ്രൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ച.പരിപാടി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി കോൺസുലർ ഏജന്റ് ഡോ:കെ. സനാതനൻ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഒരുമയുടെ മഹത്തായ സന്ദേശമാണ് ഓണംനൽകുന്നത് എന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
രാകേഷ്കുമാർ ജാ , ഡോ : നിസ്താർ, ഹരികുമാർ ഓച്ചിറ എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു. അനീഷ് ബി.വി. സ്വാഗതവും ശ്യാം മോഹൻ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു . തിരുവാതിര , കലാപ്രകടനങ്ങൾ ,ഓണസദ്യ എന്നിവയും നടന്നു . വിവിധ സംഘടന പ്രതിനിധികളും കുടുംബങ്ങളും ഉൾപ്പടെ നൂറുകണക്കിനാളുകൾ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story