Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ​ൻ​സി​ബാ​റി​ലെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 10:25 AM IST

    സ​ൻ​സി​ബാ​റി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ഒ​മാ​നി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Zanzibar
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് ജം​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ഈ​ദ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ​ൻ​സി​ബാ​റി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ഒ​മാ​നി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ജം​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ഈ​ദ് (95) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു.തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്തി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം. 1929 സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 16ന് ​സാ​ൻ​സി​ബാ​റി​ൽ ജ​നി​ച്ച സ​യ്യി​ദ് ജം​ഷി​ദ് അ​ല​ക്സാ​ണ്ട്രി​യ​യി​ലും ബൈ​റൂ​ത്തി​ലും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം നേ​ടി. ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് റോ​യ​ൽ നേ​വി​യി​ലും സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsZanzibarOmani Sultan
    News Summary - Omani Sultan passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X