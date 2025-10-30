Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 11:48 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 11:48 AM IST
പ്രവാസി വയനാട് ഒമാൻ ഓണാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Omani Onam celebrations in Wayanad, Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ബറക്ക ഹൽബാൻ ഫാം ഹൗസിൽ നടന്ന ഓണാഘോഷം ‘വയനാടൻ ആരവം 2025ൽ’ വയനാട്ടുകാരായ നിരവധി പ്രവാസികൾ പങ്കെടുത്തു. കുട്ടികളുടെയും സ്ത്രീകളുടെയുമടക്കം കലാകായിക മത്സരങ്ങൾ, വടംവലി മത്സരം എന്നിവ പരിപാടിക്ക് മാറ്റേകി. ഓണസദ്യയും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. പരിപാടിക്ക് ലിനു ശ്രീനിവാസൻ, ഷാജി ജോസഫ്, മിഥുൻരാജ്, അഷ്റഫ് തരുവണ, സുനിൽ, ഷൗക്കത്ത്, തൻവീർ, റാസിക്, ഷാഹുൽ, ലീന, ഡെയ്സി ഷിഫിൽ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
