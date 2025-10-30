Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    ബ​റ​ക്ക ഹ​ൽ​ബാ​ൻ ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​യ​നാ​ട്

    ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബ​റ​ക്ക ഹ​ൽ​ബാ​ൻ ഫാം ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘വ​യ​നാ​ട​ൻ ആ​ര​വം 2025ൽ’ ​വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യു​മ​ട​ക്കം ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം എ​ന്നി​വ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റേ​കി. ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് ലി​നു ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി ജോ​സ​ഫ്, മി​ഥു​ൻ​രാ​ജ്, അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് ത​രു​വ​ണ, സു​നി​ൽ, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത്, ത​ൻ​വീ​ർ, റാ​സി​ക്, ഷാ​ഹു​ൽ, ലീ​ന, ഡെ​യ്സി ഷി​ഫി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Oman News, onam celebrations, gulf news malayalam, Wayanad
