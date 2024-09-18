ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി വ്യവസായി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 Sep 2024 5:51 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 Sep 2024 5:51 PM GMT
ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി വ്യവസായി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Omani businessman Saleem Parakott passes away
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഭക്ഷ്യവിതരണ സ്ഥാപനമായ നൂർ ഗസലിന്റെ ചെയർമാൻ തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ എടവിലങ്ങ് സ്വദേശി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് (70) നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതനായി നാട്ടിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ഹഫ്സ. മക്കൾ: ഹസ്ലിൻ (മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ, നൂർഗസൽ), ഫസൽ റഹ്മാൻ (എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർ, നൂർ ഗസൽ), ഹസ്ന. മരുമക്കൾ: ശിഹാബുദ്ധീൻ (ബിസിനസ്, ഒമാൻ), ഫസ്ന, അൻസിയ.
