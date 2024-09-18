Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 5:51 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 5:51 PM GMT

    ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി വ്യവസായി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നൂർ ഗസലിന്റെ ചെയർമാൻ ആയിരുന്നു
    ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവാസി വ്യവസായി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഭക്ഷ്യവിതരണ സ്ഥാപനമായ നൂർ ഗസലിന്റെ ചെയർമാൻ തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ എടവിലങ്ങ് സ്വദേശി സലീം പറക്കോട്ട് (70) നിര്യാതനായി. അസുഖ ബാധിതനായി നാട്ടിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ഹഫ്സ. മക്കൾ: ഹസ്‍ലിൻ (മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ, നൂർഗസൽ), ഫസൽ റഹ്മാൻ (എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർ, നൂർ ഗസൽ), ഹസ്ന. മരുമക്കൾ: ശിഹാബുദ്ധീൻ (ബിസിനസ്, ഒമാൻ), ഫസ്ന, അൻസിയ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:NOOR GAZALSaleem Parakott
    News Summary - Omani businessman Saleem Parakott passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick