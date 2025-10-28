Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 12:30 PM IST

    ഒ​മാ​നി അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റ് യാ​സ​ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ

    ഒ​മാ​നി അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റ് യാ​സ​ന് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ
    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ 800 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി​യ ഒ​മാ​ൻ താ​രം യാ​സ​ൻ ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ ശം​സി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മൂ​ന്നാം ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ യൂ​ത്ത് ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റ് അ​ൽ യാ​സ​ൻ ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ ശം​സി 800 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ക​ല മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി. ഒ​രു മി​നി​റ്റ് 58.79 സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് യാ​സ​ൻ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 31 വ​രെ നീ​ളു​ന്ന ഗെ​യിം​സി​ൽ 45 രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 5000ല​ധി​കം അ​ത്‌​ല​റ്റു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. 24 കാ​യി​ക ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 31 വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 253 മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ങ്ങേ​റും. യാ​സ​ന്റെ വെ​ങ്ക​മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ട്ടം ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക്സി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsbronze medalAthleteAsian Youth Games
