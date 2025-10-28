Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 12:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 12:30 PM IST
ഒമാനി അത്ലറ്റ് യാസന് ഏഷ്യൻ യൂത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ വെങ്കല മെഡൽtext_fields
News Summary - Omani athlete Yasan wins bronze medal at Asian Youth Games
മസ്കത്ത്: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന മൂന്നാം ഏഷ്യൻ യൂത്ത് ഗെയിംസിൽ ഒമാനി അത്ലറ്റ് അൽ യാസൻ ബിൻ റാഷിദ് അൽ ശംസി 800 മീറ്റർ ഇനത്തിൽ വെങ്കല മെഡൽ നേടി. ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് 58.79 സെക്കൻഡ് സമയത്തിലാണ് യാസൻ ഫൈനൽ മത്സരം പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കിയത്. ഒക്ടോബർ 31 വരെ നീളുന്ന ഗെയിംസിൽ 45 രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള 5000ലധികം അത്ലറ്റുകൾ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. 24 കായിക ഇനങ്ങളിൽ 31 വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി 253 മത്സരങ്ങൾ അങ്ങേറും. യാസന്റെ വെങ്കമെഡൽ നേട്ടം ഏഷ്യൻ അത്ലറ്റിക്സിൽ ഒമാന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യം കൂടുതൽ അടയാളപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണ്.
