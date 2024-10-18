Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024

    ഒ​മാ​നി വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​​ച്ചു

    അ​ൽ ബു​സ്താ​ൻ പാ​ല​സ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഒ​മാ​നി വ​നി​ത​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ൽ ബു​സ്താ​ൻ പാ​ല​സ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ളെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് അ​വ​രെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    സം​സ്കാ​രം, സാ​ഹി​ത്യം, ക​വി​ത എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ക​വി​ത, നാ​ട​കം, നോ​വ​ലു​ക​ൾ, ദേ​ശീ​യ കൈ​യെ​ഴു​ത്തു​പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വി​വി​ധ സ​ർ​ഗാ​ത്മ​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്തി​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​ഗ​ല്ഭ​രാ​യ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

