Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമി​ലി​ട്ട​റി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    മി​ലി​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ക്വ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ന് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മി​ലി​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ക്വ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ന് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സി.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എം വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മി​ലി​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ക്വ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന 24ാമ​ത് സി.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​എം വേ​ൾ​ഡ് മി​ലി​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ക്വ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൻ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നേ​റ്റ് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും സ്വ​ർ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ലും നേ​ടി.

    ദി​വാ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലെ റോ​യ​ൽ കാ​വ​ൽ​റി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് സ​ർ​ഗ​ന്‍റ് മ​ഡി​യ​ൻ സ​ഈ​ദ് അ​ൽ യൂ​സ​ഫി​യാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ​ത്. പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചോ​ളം രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്ന​ത് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OmanMilitary Equestrian Championship
    News Summary - Oman wins first place in Military Equestrian Championship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick