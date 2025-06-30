Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറു​വാ​ണ്ട-​കോം​ഗോ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 12:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 12:21 PM IST

    റു​വാ​ണ്ട-​കോം​ഗോ ക​രാ​റി​നെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റു​വാ​ണ്ട-​കോം​ഗോ ക​രാ​റി​നെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റു​വാ​ണ്ട​യും കോം​ഗോ​യും ത​മ്മി​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ക​രാ​റി​നെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​വും വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത എ​ല്ലാ ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള പി​ന്തു​ണ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച ഒ​മാ​ൻ, പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ത​ർ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും പ​ര​സ്പ​ര ധാ​ര​ണ​യു​ടെ​യും പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsWelcomeagreementsOman
    News Summary - Oman welcomes Rwanda-Congo agreement
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X