Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:45 AM IST

    വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ്; താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യും

    വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ്; താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യും
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബു​റൈ​മി, വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന, ദാ​ഹി​റ, ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ​യു​ടെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ ഇ​ത് ബാ​ധി​ക്കും.

    മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​ക​ളി​ലും തു​റ​സ്സാ​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പൊ​ടി​യും മ​ണ​ലും ഉ​യ​രാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ത് തി​ര​ശ്ചീ​ന ദൃ​ശ്യ​പ​ര​ത കു​റ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കാ​റ്റ് ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല​യി​ലും പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യ ഇ​ടി​വു​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    TAGS:weatherOman
