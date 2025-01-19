Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jan 2025 10:42 AM IST

    വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ്; താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യും

    വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ്; താ​പ​നി​ല കു​റ​യും
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മി​ക്ക ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളെ​യും ജ​നു​വ​രി 21വ​രെ വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ കാ​റ്റ് ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ​യും ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ൾ പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി 2.5 മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​രെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നേ​ക്കും.

    മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലും തു​റ​ന്ന പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പൊ​ടി ഉ​യ​രു​ക​യും ദൂ​ര​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും​ ചെ​യ്തേ​ക്കും. ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല​യി​ലും മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

