Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവി​വാ​ഹ ടൂ​റി​സം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST

    വി​വാ​ഹ ടൂ​റി​സം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​വാ​ഹ ടൂ​റി​സം; ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നു​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ വ​ർ​ക്ക്‌​ഷോ​പ്പു​മാ​യി പൈ​തൃ​ക, ടൂ​റി​സം മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​വാ​ഹ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​മാ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​വാ​ഹ ടൂ​റി​സ​ത്തി​ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പൈ​തൃ​ക, ടൂ​റി​സം മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി, മും​ബൈ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ വ​ർ​ക്ക്‌​ഷോ​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം. വ​ർ​ക്കു​ഷോ​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ പൈ​തൃ​ക, ടൂ​റി​സം മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ചി​ല പ്ര​മു​ഖ വി​വാ​ഹ ടൂ​റി​സം സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newswedding tourism
    News Summary - Oman rolls out red carpet for Indian wedding tourism
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X