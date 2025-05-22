Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2025 11:11 AM IST

    ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന വി​മാ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം; ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന വി​മാ​ന അ​പ​ക​ടം; ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ണ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലെ ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റി​നോ​ടും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും ഇ​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും ആ​ത്മാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​യ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഈ​ജി​പ്ഷ്യ​ൻ വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:plane crashOman NewsCondolenceEgyptian Air Force
    News Summary - Oman offers condolences to Egypt over Egyptian Air Force plane crash
