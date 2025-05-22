Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2025 11:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2025 11:11 AM IST
ഈജിപ്തിലെ വ്യോമസേന വിമാന അപകടം; ഒമാൻ അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Oman offers condolences to Egypt over Egyptian Air Force plane crash
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈജിപ്തിലെ വ്യോമസേന വിമാനം തകർന്നുവീണ സംഭവത്തിൽ ഒമാൻ അനുശോചിച്ചു.
ഈജിപ്തിലെ ഗവൺമെന്റിനോടും ജനങ്ങളോടും ഇരകളുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങളോടും ആത്മാർഥമായ അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു. പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെ ഈജിപ്ഷ്യൻ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് ജീവനക്കാർ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു.
