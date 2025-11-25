മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Nov 2025 9:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Nov 2025 9:19 PM IST
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - oman obituary
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി മലപ്പുറം പുതുപൊന്നാനി വെളിയംകോട് സ്വദേശി പുതുവീട്ടിൽ നാസർ (54) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വർഷങ്ങളായി മസ്കത്തിൽ ഹമരിയ കോഫിഷോപ് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന നാസർ ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: നൗഷീർ, നിയാസ്, നജില.
