Madhyamam
    25 Nov 2025 9:19 PM IST
    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    നാസർ 

    Listen to this Article

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി മലപ്പുറം പുതുപൊന്നാനി വെളിയംകോട് സ്വദേശി പുതുവീട്ടിൽ നാസർ (54) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വർഷങ്ങളായി മസ്കത്തിൽ ഹമരിയ കോഫിഷോപ് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന നാസർ ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് മടങ്ങിയത്. ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: നൗഷീർ, നിയാസ്, നജില.

    X